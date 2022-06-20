What Dog Lovers Should Know About The Recent Freshpet Recall

No one really wants to think about food contamination, but when we think about salmonella, we usually think about humans. Salmonella is a bacteria that resides in the intestinal tract of animals, including poultry and farm animals, and salmonella infection occurs most frequently as a result of eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water (per Mayo Clinic).

An estimated 40,000 cases of salmonella infection are reported each year (per the Minnesota Department of Health), but the real number could be far greater because mild cases tend to go undiagnosed and unreported.

What's forgotten sometimes is that our canine friends can also become ill as a result of salmonella infection. And like their humans, they can develop salmonella infection from the consumption of contaminated food (per Country Living). Symptoms could include diarrhea (which might be bloody), dehydration, lethargy, vomiting, fever, and loss of appetite.

That's why Freshpet Inc. has recalled a product with potential salmonella contamination. It's not the scariest reason for a recall we've seen, but everyone with a dog should know about it.