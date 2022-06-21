The Huge Change Coming To Clif Bar's Business

While nothing in life may be a sure thing, some bets are better than others. Investing in the snack bar business could well be one of those bets. Per Verified Market Research, in 2021, the snack bar market was worth an estimated $22.18 billion. That value is expected to top $38 billion by 2028. Then there is the market for nutritional bars, which Data Bridge said was "valued at $1.3 billion in 2020" and could hit $2.48 billion by 2029 – assuming an annual growth rate of 8.43%.

Given the sector's growth potential, it should come as no surprise that global food conglomerate Mondelez International announced a deal where it would pick up the California-based Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion. The acquisition is expected to give Mondelez's global snack bar business a boost through the ownership of the company that makes Clif, Luna, and Clif Kid, per CNBC.

Clif Bar is the brainchild of Gary Erickson, who decided to work with his mother to develop a better-tasting energy bar after he went on a 175-mile bike ride in 1992. Mondelez isn't Clif Bar's first suitor; Quaker Oats had approached Clif Bar in 2000 with an offer of $120 million, but Clif turned them down, per The Wall Street Journal.