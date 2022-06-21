The Unexpected Place The World's Fanciest KFC Just Opened In

Fast food chains that have been around for years have recently been working hard to present a more upscale appearance. The once-popular colors and patterns of restaurant interiors of past decades have since been replaced with more modern styles, such as high-top tables, hanging lights, and other 21st-century elements. MyMove recently reported that McDonald's announced a redesign with the hope of turning its restaurants into a place that felt more appealing for young adults. And last year, CNN reported that Taco Bell was giving its restaurants a new look to cater to the digital age with smaller dining rooms.

Now, even KFC's new locations are far more desirable for dine-in than they once were. Since 2016, the chain has been making an effort to remodel thousands of spaces to give them a more upscale look, according to Business Insider. The fried chicken giant recently opened a new location in an unexpected spot — and turned an older building that might surprise you into nothing short of a luxury fast-food joint dubbed "the most beautiful" KFC location.