The Limited-Edition Whopper That's Bringing The Heat
Burger King sells many items, but it is probably best known for its classic Whopper, which launched in 1957 to great acclaim, per the National Franchisee Association. This beefy concoction is still beloved today for its flame-grilled patty on a sesame seed bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and sliced onion. Through the years the Whopper has seen plenty of incarnations, including the California Whopper, which was topped with bacon, melted Swiss cheese, and guacamole. Then, there was the Impossible Whopper, which features a plant-based patty that proved so popular, it became a permanent staple. But perhaps the weirdest of them all was the A1 Halloween Whopper, which the National Franchise Association says was designed to mark the holiday with its unique, unignorable black-colored buns.
Like most fast food chains, Burger King likes to keep its menu offerings fresh, which is why it's adding a new take on the Whopper for a limited time. The catch? It's only available right now at Burger King Canada locations. Although it doesn't have any oddly colored buns, this new burger definitely seems like it's going to make a mark on Canadian taste buds.
A little sweet, a lot spicy
The new Whopper now available at Canadian Burger King locations is dubbed the Mango Habanero King (via The Street). In a tweet, the chain describes the sandwich as "a love story so sweet, it's spicy." The entree comes with either one or two flame-grilled beef patties and two slices of American cheese. All that is topped off with mango habanero sauce and "thick-cut bacon," as well as spicy jalapeno peppers with the seeds left in, which add even more fire. All of that is served on a sesame seed bun, naturally. Although the mango likely cuts some of the heat, people who opt to try it should be aware that it packs a mean punch. "I had it on Saturday and let me warn you its spicy AF," commented one person on the company's Facebook post.
When Burger King Canada tweeted out the news, there were obviously some disappointed reactions from stateside customers. "Why doesn't the US get burgers like this anymore," said one Twitter user, calling the announcement "disappointing." To that, Burger King Canada replied, "might have to come to Canada." However sad it might be for fans of sweet 'n spicy burgers in the USA, for the moment the menu item is only available to our neighbors to the north. Even they might not have it to enjoy for that long if it's not popular enough, The Street explains. Or, it could be a massive hit and spread to other countries. Only time (and sales) will tell!