The Limited-Edition Whopper That's Bringing The Heat

The new Whopper now available at Canadian Burger King locations is dubbed the Mango Habanero King (via The Street). In a tweet, the chain describes the sandwich as "a love story so sweet, it's spicy." The entree comes with either one or two flame-grilled beef patties and two slices of American cheese. All that is topped off with mango habanero sauce and "thick-cut bacon," as well as spicy jalapeno peppers with the seeds left in, which add even more fire. All of that is served on a sesame seed bun, naturally. Although the mango likely cuts some of the heat, people who opt to try it should be aware that it packs a mean punch. "I had it on Saturday and let me warn you its spicy AF," commented one person on the company's Facebook post.

When Burger King Canada tweeted out the news, there were obviously some disappointed reactions from stateside customers. "Why doesn't the US get burgers like this anymore," said one Twitter user, calling the announcement "disappointing." To that, Burger King Canada replied, "might have to come to Canada." However sad it might be for fans of sweet 'n spicy burgers in the USA, for the moment the menu item is only available to our neighbors to the north. Even they might not have it to enjoy for that long if it's not popular enough, The Street explains. Or, it could be a massive hit and spread to other countries. Only time (and sales) will tell!