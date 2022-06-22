Why Brits Have A Huge Problem With Gordon Ramsay's New Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay needs no introduction. The famously foul-mouthed chef, restauranteur, television personality, and author has collected 16 Michelin stars, authored more than 40 books (per Thrift Books), and racked up enough film, television, and even video game credits to tire out your scrolling finger. Ramsay's success, however, has come despite having been beleaguered by controversy over matters ranging from millions in unpaid tax debt to run-ins with the law and sexist, homophobic remarks. Ramsay's response has consistently been to fight back against his critics in a manner wholly consistent with his fiery on-screen persona. So, it should perhaps come as no surprise that Ramsay's reaction to charges of cultural appropriation over one of his newest restaurants was nothing less than defiant.

The politics of food are complicated, especially where they intersect with issues of race, culture, and appropriation, which can be traced along the trajectories of exploitation, white supremacy, and Eurocentrism that have persisted throughout history. Writing for the Cornell Sun, a second-generation Chinese-Vietnamese American writer explored how, for example, what is now billed in some U.S. restaurants as a bánh mì sandwich contains cold cuts and pork belly rather than the meats traditionally used in the Vietnamese dish. "When restaurateurs take cultural foods and modify them, they disrespect the culture," she writes. So, why are people concerned Ramsay's new restaurant venture will cause him to face allegations of cultural appropriation?