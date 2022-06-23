Is Chick-Fil-A's Drive-Thru Becoming More Efficient?
These days, it's becoming increasingly more difficult to find a moment for yourself. Whether you're a busy student, an exhausted parent, or an overworked employee (or all of the above), free time seems few and far between, even for tasks that are necessary for survival, like eating. According to PR Newswire, approximately two-thirds of millennial workers choose to pass on lunch in order to "get ahead at work." Here's where fast food comes in. On the days when you don't have time to cook a homemade meal, pack a lunch, or even sit down at a restaurant, there's guaranteed to be a McDonald's, Subway, or Starbucks not too far away. It's even possible to find relatively healthy fast food chains in the United States, making these pit-stops a great go-to choice when you are in a bind.
As if this quick and easy meal choice wasn't already convenient, fast food giants have found a way to make dining experiences even more efficient for consumers with drive-thrus. People don't even need to leave their cars to tuck into a tasty meal. But in the competitive world of fast food joints, chains are constantly looking for ways to stay on top. Not one to be outdone, Chick-fil-A has found a way to make drive-thrus even more efficient for consumers (via Restaurant Dive).
Chick-fil-A drive thrus are giving a whole new meaning to the word fast food
From its spicy chicken sandwiches to its signature sauce to its waffle potato fries, there's so much to love about Chick-fil-A. There's even a scrumptious secret menu that you never knew about! Now, this chicken chain can add exceptional drive-thrus to its list of positive attributes. According to Restaurant Dive, the chain is temporarily appending "Drive Thru Express" lanes to 60 of its drive-thru locations across the country. This lane can be used by customers who pre-order their meals with the Chick-fil-A app before showing up at the drive-thru.
According to a statement by Johnathan Lassiter, a senior integration leader on Chick-fil-A's service and hospitality team, "the lengthiest part of our drive-thru ordering process is the brief wait to get your order taken." He then adds, "The express lane cuts down ordering and payment time significantly, granting customers access to greater speed, ease and convenience when they want it most,"(per Restaurant Dive).
If this initial rollout proves financially fruitful, then Chick-fil-A plans to implement more of these express lanes at other locations across the nation. While McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell are also hopping on the drive-thru express train, another pioneering brand has already implemented this ingenious idea — Chipotle. According to Forbes, this was a big change for Chipotle and a good one at that. Locations with drive-thru express lanes are generating 20% more revenue than its stores without express lanes.