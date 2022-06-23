Is Chick-Fil-A's Drive-Thru Becoming More Efficient?

These days, it's becoming increasingly more difficult to find a moment for yourself. Whether you're a busy student, an exhausted parent, or an overworked employee (or all of the above), free time seems few and far between, even for tasks that are necessary for survival, like eating. According to PR Newswire, approximately two-thirds of millennial workers choose to pass on lunch in order to "get ahead at work." Here's where fast food comes in. On the days when you don't have time to cook a homemade meal, pack a lunch, or even sit down at a restaurant, there's guaranteed to be a McDonald's, Subway, or Starbucks not too far away. It's even possible to find relatively healthy fast food chains in the United States, making these pit-stops a great go-to choice when you are in a bind.

As if this quick and easy meal choice wasn't already convenient, fast food giants have found a way to make dining experiences even more efficient for consumers with drive-thrus. People don't even need to leave their cars to tuck into a tasty meal. But in the competitive world of fast food joints, chains are constantly looking for ways to stay on top. Not one to be outdone, Chick-fil-A has found a way to make drive-thrus even more efficient for consumers (via Restaurant Dive).