The Cracker Barrel Pancakes Instagram Is Raving About

Cracker Barrel is no stranger to breakfast items. From their fresh-made biscuits and gravy to their loaded hash brown casseroles, the chain has been helping fans start their day off right for years, per the Cracker Barrel website. Now, Cracker Barrel has found a way to make their breakfasts even more decadent. The chain has just announced they will be launching a new Stuffed Cheesecake pancake breakfast, which combines all the best parts of dessert into a rich, mouthwatering breakfast.

This new item starts off with Cracker Barrel's signature buttermilk pancakes as a base, which are then stuffed with a "creamy cheesecake filling" and finished off with fresh fruit, powdered sugar, and strawberry syrup, according to PR Newswire. But that's not all. This sweet pancake dish even comes accompanied by two savory sides, two eggs and your choice of either bacon or sausage as the finishing touch. News of this sweet and creamy new breakfast offering reached social media, where fans were quick to express their interest in the indulgent new brunch item.