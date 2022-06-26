How Is McDonald's AI System Really Faring At The Drive-Thru Window?

McDonald's had big goals when it first rolled out its voice-ordering technology on a trial basis at 10 Chicago outlets, per Restaurant Dive. The chain had been hoping that AI would help it find a way out of its labor shortage, an issue that has plagued many fast food companies as far back as 2018, per Business Insider. The company said it even offered the hope that – at least where U.S. corporate locations were concerned – AI would allow it to raise wages for entry-level workers from $11 to $17, per Restaurant Dive.

Unfortunately, there appears to be a small hiccup at least where ordering is concerned, because while the testing has expanded to 24 outlets from the original 10, McDonald's was hoping to see a 95% accuracy rate in orders. Instead, the systems which are being tested are returning an accuracy rate that is in the low 80%. As QSR reported, operators feel the accuracy is "not quite there yet." And accuracy may not be the only problem McDonald's AI systems are facing.