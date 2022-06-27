The TikTok Ice Cream Influencer Who's Ready To Deliver Treats To Your Door

If you spend any amount of time on the food side of TikTok, you've probably seen one or two of Dylan Lemay's videos. Lemay's TikTok channel has more than 11.2 million followers and over 571.2 million likes.

With the motto of "livin' the dream, scoopin' the cream" posted on his website, it comes as little surprise that Lemay gets his fame from his work with ice cream. Up until 2021, Lemay worked at Coldstone Creamery and several other ice cream shops, dishing up ice cream and decorating ice cream cakes (via Powder Blue Media). Last year, Lemay founded CATCH'N Ice Cream, his New York City shop set to open sometime in July 2022.

But he isn't stopping there. In addition to his new brick and mortar ice cream shop in NYC, Lemay plans to open a second location in Michigan, as well as countless delivery-only locations. How's a young TikTok influencer going to expand his ice cream empire so quickly? Well, it's simpler than you might expect.