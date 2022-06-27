The Iconic Dessert Costco Shoppers Wish Was Available Nationwide

Some brands are local area icons. Quickly marking itself as a New York staple, Junior's opened its cheesecake business on Election Day in 1950. Founder Harry Rosen and Master Baker Eigel Petersen launched a cheesecake legacy based on what it characterizes as simple, yet quality ingredients. Others appear to agree. For instance, the company's website highlights a 1973 Village Voice review by Ron Rosenbaum, who wrote, "There will never be a better cheesecake than the cheesecake they serve at Junior's... it's the best cheesecake in the material world."

However, it seems that cheesecake praise was not enough for Junior's, which also boasts glowing reviews from New York Magazine and The Wall Street Journal. The brand has expanded from simple cheesecakes to other desserts in a bid to have fans coming back for more variety and flavor.

Speaking of flavors, the taste of cherries has won a lot of people over. Not just any cherries, but Michigan cherries. Michigan Grown shares that its most well-known cherry is the Montmorency tart, which it also describes as "America's Superfruit." In addition to its prized flavor, the Montmorency tart is touted for its potential health benefits. And to the delight of Costco shoppers, they can now eat those cherries in the form of the Junior's Michigan Cherry Layer Cake!