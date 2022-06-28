TikTok Is Thirsty Over Gordon Ramsay's New Beard

If you want to be a famous celebrity chef, you'll need to know how to cook. But if you want to be a famous television chef, there's a bit more to it. Yes, you'll have to be a good cook, but being conventionally attractive doesn't hurt. Just take a look at Gordon Ramsay. Not only does his flagship restaurant Restaurant Gordon Ramsay hold three Michelin Stars, but he was also voted "Sexiest Chef in the UK" in 2009 (via Stuff), and "Sexiest Male TV Personality" in the UK in 2021 (via CornwallLive). It's the full package.

Fans often react dramatically when a favorite celebrity shakes up their well-known look, and it sounds like the chef might be craving a little change. He shared a silly video on TikTok showing his reaction to a fan's video that placed a beard app on Ramsay's face, making it look like the chef had grown facial hair. Sometimes this kind of change can invoke horror in fans, but the reaction from viewers this time was overwhelmingly positive.