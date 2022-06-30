The Worst Menu Item At Taco Bell, According To A Dietitian

Fast-food restaurants don't exactly have a reputation for serving healthy meals. They're more or less places to stop when you're looking for something quick, but they often lacks the nutritious impact of a home-cooked meal. Burgers, fries, and chicken nuggets are just a few fast-food staples — none of which are known for fueling the body.

According to a survey from Michigan State University, 60% of Americans say food labels impact what they decide to buy; meaning, they care about what they're putting into their bodies. And more fast-food places have begun trying to offer healthier alternatives to the processed products they first made their money on. These days, McDonald's offers healthy food options such as apple slices and oatmeal, while places such as Popeyes and Chick-fil-A offer blackened or grilled chicken options in addition to the usual fried choice.

Taco Bell has also made strides in attempting to feature healthier menu items. However, one registered dietitian says the Mexican-style chain's worst menu options might actually surprise you.