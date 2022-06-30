Why Hydration Is So Important When You're Recovering From A Hangover

To quote a deep-cut by Hank Williams, Jr., "the hangovers hurt more than they used to" once we reach that age when our rowdy friends have settled down. By the time we hit 30, our bodies "slowly start losing their elasticity to take abuse," per Healthline, resulting in more noticeable side efforts from boozy nights on the town. A few beers and picklebacks may have left us with a manageable headache in our college years, but they'll undoubtedly cause more unpleasant and longer-lasting symptoms a decade later.

Even if you favor booze-free bars over nights filled with shots of high-ABV liquor, you've no doubt heard the common advice to drink plenty of water to curb an impending hangover. But according to registered dietitian and BalanceOne specialist Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, downing glasses of tap isn't the only way to cushion the morning-after blow of a drunken night.

Best shared some useful intel into why hydration is so important, along with the best foods to eat when recovering from a hangover.