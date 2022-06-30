Ben & Jerry's Unfreezes Its Business Dispute In Israel

"We're Ben and Jerry. Men of Ice Cream, Men of Principle," reads the headline of a July 2021 New York Times op-ed from the founders of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's. The pair wrote that while they no longer have "operational control" of their stores, they defend their independent board's decision to terminate business on territory that Israel has occupied since 1967, deemed illegal by the United Nations. "In our view, ending the sales of ice cream in the occupied territories is one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history," reads the op-ed, which was published amid devastating attacks on the Israel-Palestine border after an Israeli police raid of Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque (via The Washington Post).

Many Israeli Ben & Jerry's fans were upset when the ice cream brand moved out of reach, but their anger was assuaged this week when its parent company, Unilever, decided to resume operations in the West Bank (via CNBC). Though the same feeling of satisfaction can't be said for Ben & Jerry's founders or its independent board.