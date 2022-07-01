Duff Goldman Just Discovered A Pastry With Killer Buttery Flavor

Perpetual jokester and Food Network Star Duff Goldman appreciates a good pun, and never hesitates to share one with his many thousands of social media followers. Just last year, he and wife Johnna led their Twitter followers down a definite "dad joke" path, when Duff told his wife that he was attempting to find a "vinegar mother" for his co-star Valerie Bertinelli. Johnna then asked if a vinegar mother is "the opposite of a sugar daddy." Cue thousands of likes, comments, and general merriment surrounding the loving exchange.

Indeed, Duff seems to have embraced his full potential as a Dad joke teller since the birth of daughter Josephine in January of 2021. During an airing of Kids Baking Championship, one of his followers tweeted, "@duffgoldman with the dad jokes," to which Duff himself replied, "I mean, I *am* a dad." This led another commenter to reply with, "What was your excuse before Josephine?" and another to wonder, "Is it like a curse you get hit with once the baby opens its eyes?" Regardless, Duff's powers seem to only have strengthened since becoming a padre, especially with evidence like a recent punn-y Instagram post. The only potential complication? We're gonna need a bigger plate.