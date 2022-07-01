Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over Its Pungent Kimchi

While the Jongga Kimchi brand might be popular in Korea, it appears that not all American consumers are accustomed to its taste. Some Instagram commenters found the dish to be a little too pungent and sour for their palette. "I know a lot of Korean people enjoy it being more fermented = sour, but I personally like it more fresh. All the regular grocery store bought ones in a jar have been sour to my taste," replied one user.

But others found the item to be flavorful and authentic. "As a Korean i can confirm you that they are #1," one person wrote. "My husband said it was better than the other brand we buy at our international market," another commenter said. If you're unsure of which side of the kimchi divide you fall based on social media's response, you might consider giving Jongga Kimchi a try to see for yourself. Fermenters Kitchen recommends pairing kimchi with eggs, ramen, or even quesadillas. You can also fry it into a pancake for breakfast.

However you enjoy it, if you do, kimchi can last in the refrigerator for about three to six months, according to Go Szechuan House.