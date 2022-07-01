Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over Its Pungent Kimchi
Kimchi is a fermented vegetable dish that originated in Korea. It is usually made with cabbage that has been pickled and fermented, and is often likened to sauerkraut. Many other spices and ingredients are added, including ginger, garlic, sugar, salt, fish paste, radishes, cucumbers, or even pickled eggs, giving the dish a spicy, slightly sour, and very flavorful kick, according to Fermenters Kitchen. This traditional dish has been a part of Korean cuisine for more than 3,000 years (via Go Szechuan House). And in recent years, it has gained some popularity in the United States.
Many American stores are now selling their own versions of this fermented delicacy, and the wholesale retailer Costco is no exception. Recently, one social media user announced the arrival of Jongga Kimchi, which calls itself the "No. 1 brand Kimchi in Korea." "If you're a Kimchi lover, you may need to try this!" Instagram profile, Costco Guide, told its followers.
Some shoppers found this kimchi to be too sour
While the Jongga Kimchi brand might be popular in Korea, it appears that not all American consumers are accustomed to its taste. Some Instagram commenters found the dish to be a little too pungent and sour for their palette. "I know a lot of Korean people enjoy it being more fermented = sour, but I personally like it more fresh. All the regular grocery store bought ones in a jar have been sour to my taste," replied one user.
But others found the item to be flavorful and authentic. "As a Korean i can confirm you that they are #1," one person wrote. "My husband said it was better than the other brand we buy at our international market," another commenter said. If you're unsure of which side of the kimchi divide you fall based on social media's response, you might consider giving Jongga Kimchi a try to see for yourself. Fermenters Kitchen recommends pairing kimchi with eggs, ramen, or even quesadillas. You can also fry it into a pancake for breakfast.
However you enjoy it, if you do, kimchi can last in the refrigerator for about three to six months, according to Go Szechuan House.