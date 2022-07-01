The California Law That Could Change Quick-Service Restaurants Forever

While there are many forces behind the growing labor movement seen at companies like Trader Joe's, Starbucks (via CNBC), and Chipotle (via Nation's Restaurant News), higher wages and consistent work schedules are among the most common demands by workers. In April, Trader Joe's lost a $44,000 employee lawsuit for violating a Seattle law that requires retailers to post schedules for hourly workers at least 14 days ahead of time.

By gaining the support of a union, workers hope to have an easier time bringing their demands to their managers without the fear of getting fired. This was the case for one Trader Joe's worker who was temporarily let go for requesting COVID-19 protections (per The Daily Beast). To safeguard against these types of incidents, California is pushing a bill that would amplify workers' voices on issues like wages, scheduling hours, training, and working conditions. Those against the bill, however, say its passage could create a challenging environment for the state's fast-service restaurants (via National Law Review).