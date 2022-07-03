Why A Senator Found Minnesota's New Edibles Law Hard To Swallow

Minnesota State Rep Heather Edelson likely knew she had a battle on her hands when she submitted a bill that would legalize marijuana edibles. Edelson said the bill was critical because it was meant "to regulate edible THC products that were already being sold throughout the State of Minnesota under a gray area of existing law," according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

In her statement, Edelson also said the new law, not only allows gives adults a "safe and regulated" way to get their hands on edibles. It was also meant "to address illegal products that were putting the public at risk, and young people in particular, with unreasonably high dosages and misleading products that mimicked popular name brand products that were consumed by minors such as cereals, candy-like skittles (sic) and Sour Patch Kids." The journey of Edelson's bill was one for Schoolhouse Rock; it included appearances before "three different legislative committees," per KARE11, and ended up passing before the May legislative session came to a close.

For a state that doesn't have a law legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, Edelson had an outside chance of getting her bill through. Yet the Minnesota Reformer says that when it came down the wire, the amendment "was passed on a unanimous voice vote" involving the Omnibus Health and Human Services Bill, as shown in a YouTube video posted by Minnesota Senate Media Services. Lawmakers had "hundreds of pages" of amendments to consider, and apparently, some pages went unread.