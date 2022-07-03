Carson Daly Went On A Quest For Fresca But Found Bitter News Instead

Carson Daly may not be quite what people tend to think of when conjuring the image of a hard-hitting news reporter – not that there's anything wrong with that. Nevertheless, the host of NBC's "The Voice" is hot on the trail of a news story, one that may affect anyone who appreciates a can of Fresca now and again and wants to know it'll be there when they reach for it. As fans of Fresca know by now, it's not guaranteed. For example, back in 2020, Fresca was in vexingly short supply because of various supply chain snafus, including a shortage of aluminum cans and a shortage of CO2.

If you didn't know it before, Daly is a longtime fan of the Coca-Cola company's grapefruity-citrus-flavored sugar-free carbonated beverage, as he makes clear in a lengthy and impassioned Instagram post from July 1. After pointing out that he has faithfully stood by Fresca for years, even as rumors of its demise, er, discontinuation, were greatly exaggerated, Daly goes on to recount the lengths he went: visiting four stores in an attempt to get his hands on some Fresca for his July Fourth holiday weekend.

Sadly, however, it was not to be. But that's not even close to the extent of what Daly uncovered. Thanks to his investigative diligence, we can now reveal to you the bitter news he reportedly received about the future of Fresca, at least in the near term.