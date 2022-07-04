34% Of Americans Prefer This Cheese Brand Over Kraft In New Survey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheese quesadillas, oh my! Humans may have started eating cheese about 7,500 years ago, but the flavorful dairy product has been adding joy to our meals for as long as most of us can remember. As lovers of all things cheesy, many Americans know the importance of buying a solid cheese brand. According to Refinery 29, the U.S. puts away around 35 pounds of cheese per person every year. While the country is clearly all aboard the cheese train, which company stands to benefit most from this delicious demand?

If you base your preference for cheese off of brand popularity, one look at Amazon's list of best sellers for American cheese would lead you to believe that Kraft is the outright winner. But despite how well known and how frequently bought Kraft is, a recent poll by Mashed found that Americans may not actually favor this cheese empire the most after all.