The Real Reason Kellogg's Faced Legal Trouble In The UK

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are very clear about how much sugar can be added to your diet without compromising your health. Per the Harvard School of Public Health, all Americans two years and older should restrict their sugar intake to less than 10% of the total number of calories consumed per day. For someone eating 2,000 calories a day, that translates to roughly 50 grams, or 12 teaspoons, of sugar daily.

If, given just how much sugar is found in processed foods today, you don't think that sounds like very much, you'd be right — particularly if you're a fan of breakfast cereals. Per Kellogg's U.K., 100 grams, or about half a cup of Coco Pops, contains 17 grams of sugar. Meanwhile, a serving of Crunchy Nut Bites has 27 grams of sugar, and a half cup of Frosties clocks in at a whopping 37 grams of the white stuff. Thanks to these nutritional facts, Kellogg's has found itself in hot water with the U.K. government.