The Unusual Reason A Costco Shopper Warned Reddit About Fruit Jellies

We've all been told many times: Sugar is bad for you. Most people love candy, but we also know that too much of it can be bad for one's health, mainly because of its high sugar content. Sugar is a simple carbohydrate that is quickly broken down by the body and turned into glucose, which is then used for energy. However, when we consume too much sugar, our bodies can't process it all and it gets stored as fat. Consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain, increased risk of heart disease, and diabetes (via WebMD).

Yet, children absolutely love candy and sweets, especially if it's brightly colored or has fun characters on the label. As Dr. Danielle Reed told Science Daily, children tend to crave sugary foods because their growing bodies automatically look for foods with a high-calorie value.

Sugar is hidden in so many food items and you would think one alternative to these health issues would be sugar-free products. Yet as one Reddit user discovered, those options can also cause a range of health issues.