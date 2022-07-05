Pasta Roni's New Product Is A Huge Departure For The Brand

From popping a couple of Eggo Waffles in the toaster before heading out for work to heating a pre-packaged dinner over the stovetop at the end of the day, Americans' houses are typically stocked with convenience foods designed to make meal time easy. While a lot of the U.S's love affair with ready-to-make meals can be attributed to not having enough time to prepare homemade food, there are other factors' that fuel people's choice to stock up on these types of foods.

During the shelter-in-place orders implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, packaged food sales increased by a significant margin. According to a Business Wire press release from ResearchandMarkets.com, the rise in pre-packaged food sales during the pandemic had a lot to do with their impressive shelf lives. And to top it all off, pre-made foods are generally affordable and easy to make no matter your cooking level. Even if preparing food on the stove is too intimidating, brands like Kraft offer microwavable options. And now Pasta Roni, a well-known boxed pasta brand, is adding a new convenience product to its ranks.