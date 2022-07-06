Why The Dallas Cowboys Are Facing Backlash Over A Coffee Partnership

Coffee isn't something that's usually polarizing. Either a person likes it, or they don't. If anything, people love to talk about daily Starbucks order with anyone who'll listen. But gun-themed coffee? That has the potential to draw some serious ire.

The Dallas Cowboys, typically known as "America's Team," announced a marketing agreement on July 4 with Black Rifle Coffee Co., which the football giant has deemed "America's coffee," according to FanNation. The coffee brand features flavors like "Murdered Out," "Silencer Smooth," and "AK-47 Espresso," among others.

Although the partnership rollout on Independence Day was described as "long-planned," many critics were quick to point out the "tone-deaf" nature of the move, especially following the Uvalde shootings that saw 19 children and two adults murdered by gun violence in the Texas town. The announcement has also been decried as ill-timed thanks to the shooting deaths of seven people at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois (although to be fair, the roll-out probably happened before that tragedy). Timing, as they say, is everything, and many people think the Cowboys didn't get the memo.