The Bodega Bro Controversy, Explained

When moving to a new city, showing a little humility and respect will get you far — "Bodega Bro" learned that the hard way when his recent remarks about the New York City grocery scene got him into hot water.

Bodega Bro, whose real name is Griffin Green, 24, recently moved to New York to begin his job at a software company called Outreach, per the New York Post. When he wanted to go food shopping, he decided to capture his disappointment on video for all of TikTok to see. "So I type in, like, 'grocery stores,' on my Apple Maps, and like, every f***ing one I go to...they're like this s***," he said in the video, panning to two different bodegas in the Bronx. "Bro, that's not a grocery store...Like, look at this place," he continued, expressing disappointment that he couldn't find a Whole Foods or Kroger nearby.

Green's remarks caught the attention of TikToker Dutch De Carvahlo. The NYC-born and based content creator responded to Bodega Bro's "mockery" of a video, not necessarily to respond directly to Green, he said, but to address the way some New York transplants discuss the city in general.