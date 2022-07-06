New Survey Reveals Spinach-Artichoke Dip Is The Best Olive Garden Appetizer

Let's face it, Olive Garden isn't considered the most authentic Italian experience by many diners. The popular home of bottomless breadsticks was actually started by General Mills, the famous cereal company responsible for delivering you Cocoa Puffs for breakfast. But despite its lack of genuine Italian origins, Americans can't get enough of Olive Garden's delicious food. Business Insider even noted that the chain is among casual dining restaurants having a renaissance as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.

Olive Garden doesn't just have fans hooked on its iconic breadsticks (of which the chain makes 9 million a day, per ABC News) and its sometimes not quite authentic Italian cuisine, but also its extensive list of appetizers. If you often find yourself struggling to figure out what appetizer is perfect to pair with your breadsticks, Mashed conducted a survey on which Olive Garden appetizer is best to help you make your decision.