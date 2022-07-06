New Survey Reveals Spinach-Artichoke Dip Is The Best Olive Garden Appetizer
Let's face it, Olive Garden isn't considered the most authentic Italian experience by many diners. The popular home of bottomless breadsticks was actually started by General Mills, the famous cereal company responsible for delivering you Cocoa Puffs for breakfast. But despite its lack of genuine Italian origins, Americans can't get enough of Olive Garden's delicious food. Business Insider even noted that the chain is among casual dining restaurants having a renaissance as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.
Olive Garden doesn't just have fans hooked on its iconic breadsticks (of which the chain makes 9 million a day, per ABC News) and its sometimes not quite authentic Italian cuisine, but also its extensive list of appetizers. If you often find yourself struggling to figure out what appetizer is perfect to pair with your breadsticks, Mashed conducted a survey on which Olive Garden appetizer is best to help you make your decision.
Respondents' chose Spinach-Artichoke Dip as their number one Olive Garden appetizer pick
In a poll that surveyed 526 U.S. residents, Olive Garden's Spinach-Artichoke Dip was voted the best appetizer to dine on while waiting for your main dish. Whether it's that the spinach-based dip comes with small flatbread crisps or that some believe its flavor perfectly compliments an order of breadsticks, 31.94% of surveyors felt that the dip is the Italian chain's must-order appetizer.
Coming in at a respectable second place with 27% of the vote may very well be Olive Garden's least Italian dish, Fried Mozzarella. While mozzarella sticks originated in France (via Thrillist), restaurant goers still love it for what we can only assume is its delicious, perfectly melted cheese. Following Fried Mozzarella is Calamari with 15.97% of voters' favor, and Lasagna Fritta with 14.26%. Although Stuffed Ziti Fritta rounds out the appetizers in last place, it still earned 10.84% of the vote. Even the appetizer with the lowest votes has a foodie following, which is a testament to the popularity of Olive Garden's menu.