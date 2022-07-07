The Unexpected Way A Ramen Chain Is Encouraging People To Vote

If you are eligible to vote in Japan and you are a ramen fan, then the Japan-based international ramen chain Ippudo would like a word. With elections for the country's House of Councillors just around the corner, the company is hoping to entice voters to cast their ballots — in exchange for free noodle refills or a boiled egg topping, per The Mainichi. All voters need to do is show the restaurant some kind of verifiable proof that they voted, and the freebies are theirs from election day July 10, through to July 24 — which is when the limited-time offer comes to an end. Seven other businesses have also said they would offer voters discounts.

While this might sound like a novel way for the private sector to remind citizens of their civic responsibility, this is actually the fifth time since 2016 that Ippudo has launched this promotion to encourage Japanese of all ages to Rock the Vote. As one company spokesman put it, "We hope this will create an opportunity for people to cast their ballots, even if voting has not become customary for them. We want them to view it like an outing, and enjoy ramen after voting." In other words, it would be similar to Olive Garden giving free refills of your favorite pasta dish for doing what you should be doing anyway.