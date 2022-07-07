Why Starbucks' Cold Beverage Offer Left Baristas Feeling Heated

Everybody loves discounts, but when it comes to Starbucks' latest special on cold beverages, it seems like the word love just does not cut it.

Starbucks started its latest promotion on July 5, 2022, per Guilty Eats, and it applies to every Tuesday of the month (that means four days in July). According to Elite Daily, the coffee franchise is cutting 50% off all handcrafted beverages bought by its Free Rewards members. This promotion does not require program members to accumulate the usual 250 (or any amount of stars) before receiving their free drink, per Starbucks.

According to Coffee at Three, the 50% special applies to any size of iced drink and allows for customizations. All that you have to do is inform the barista that you would like the 50% discount. Additionally, the discount applies to deliveries, and if you are a member, you will be eligible for what Starbucks calls its "Summer TuesYays" discount.