Little Caesars Offers A Slice Of 'Pizza Fashion' With Its New Merch
Founded in 1959, Little Caesars is known for a lot of things. Its "Pizza! Pizza!" catchphrase, the chain's $5 "Hot-N-Ready Pizza" and "Crazy Bread," the company's convenient Pizza Portal, and more recently, its pizza-related fashion.
Fancy some pepperoni pizza swim trunks? Yes, it's actually a thing, and you can get a pair online at Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready Shop. If you're a die-hard fan of the pizza chain, you can now let everyone know it by buying more than a Detroit-Style Deep Dish every weekend. You can wear your love for "LC" out on the town or while heading to the kitchen.
Little Caesars' online store has grown to offer a little something for everyone. Maybe you've never thought about wearing or owning anything associated with a pizza place, but hey, there's a first time for everything. And most of the store's gear won't break the bank — much like the pizza chain's affordable pies. Now, the store is releasing some new threads to make sure you're "cool-n-ready" for the summer.
Little Caesars now sells clothing and accessories
Appropriately called the Hot-N-Ready Shop, Little Caesars' online store offers everything from T-shirts to lounge sets to swim trunks. And yes, the swim trunks are covered in pepperonis — not real ones, of course. Just in time for summer, the chain also offers other pizza-themed swag, including an oversized toga tee, Pizza Slides, slip-on sneakers, and socks.
On the accessory side, keep your drinks cool with a "Cold-N-Ready" koozie or dress up your hairdo with scrunchies. You can also grab hats, earrings, bracelets, and backpacks.
If styling your wardrobe in everything pizza isn't enough, the store has plenty of Little Caesars gear for your home. You can accent your sofa with the Two-Sided Peace Sign/Thumbs-Up Pillow or throw a warm Pizza Slice Blanket, appropriately shaped in a triangle, over the couch. And for gamers, there's a pizza skin for Xbox and PS4 controllers.
If you're a devoted follower of Little Caesars and plan to spend this summer outside as much as possible, you may want to take a peek inside the online store. But if you're content simply ordering a Hot-N-Ready and staying in, there are plenty of home goods to pair with your pie.