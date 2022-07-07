Little Caesars Offers A Slice Of 'Pizza Fashion' With Its New Merch

Founded in 1959, Little Caesars is known for a lot of things. Its "Pizza! Pizza!" catchphrase, the chain's $5 "Hot-N-Ready Pizza" and "Crazy Bread," the company's convenient Pizza Portal, and more recently, its pizza-related fashion.

Fancy some pepperoni pizza swim trunks? Yes, it's actually a thing, and you can get a pair online at Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready Shop. If you're a die-hard fan of the pizza chain, you can now let everyone know it by buying more than a Detroit-Style Deep Dish every weekend. You can wear your love for "LC" out on the town or while heading to the kitchen.

Little Caesars' online store has grown to offer a little something for everyone. Maybe you've never thought about wearing or owning anything associated with a pizza place, but hey, there's a first time for everything. And most of the store's gear won't break the bank — much like the pizza chain's affordable pies. Now, the store is releasing some new threads to make sure you're "cool-n-ready" for the summer.