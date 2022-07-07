Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers
Shoplifting is on the rise. The pandemic, combined with unprecedented inflation, has led to an increase in people stealing items from stores, and stores coming up with creative measures to keep their products secure. Surprisingly, though, it's not just the coronavirus and higher costs that have led to the increase. Store crime has actually been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before either of the previously named factors were in play. In fact, between 2015 and 2020, the total annual dollar amount of U.S. store losses skyrocketed by nearly 60%, growing from $453,000 to $719,000.
Stores are doing anything they can in an attempt to mitigate the lost revenue. Every kind of store has experienced the increase in theft, from mom-and-pop spots to big-box retailers. Grocery stores certainly aren't exempt from shoplifting, either, and Aldi has taken matters into its own hands. However, it's confusing some of its honest shoppers.
Some customers frustrated with Aldi's attempt to stop theft
If you've ever picked up an expensive sweater from a store, you might have noticed a security tag that can't be removed by hand. Of course, this is to prevent shoplifting of pricy items. Now, it's a method being used on even the most basic items, such as Aldi cheese. According to The Takeout, Aldi's United Kingdom stores have started implementing the hefty security tags on food items, including cheese and meat. Photos surfaced on Twitter showing cheese wrapped in a security tag and meat secured in locked plastic boxes. Users responded with total confusion, while some joked that they would "just eat around" the security tags.
Steak stealing has been a problem at Aldi in the past, with a Reddit thread from April 2022 showing a photo of Aldi's meat department, which had removed steaks from shelves entirely. Customers had to ask a store clerk for help in retrieving a steak due to the rise in shoplifting. One commenter called the measure "ridiculous."
Though consumers might not appreciate the security tags, stores' hands are tied in terms of balancing customer satisfaction and preventing theft. Other grocery stores are adapting to shoplifting as well, with some even implementing surcharges to offset the lost money.