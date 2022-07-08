Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed With Its Returning Chicken Thighs

Trader Joe's Jerked Chicken Thighs are back, and the news has the retailer's fan base talking, with some ecstatic and others unimpressed.

Blogger Emily Dingmann from My Everyday Table advocated for a six-ingredient recipe in which the Trader Joe meat product is the star of her show in 2017. In 2019, another cooking blog post, Become Betty, regaled the seasonal food item as "flavorful [and] tender with a bit of heat."

On July 6, an Instagram post from fan account Trader Joe's List announced the product's return. The post generated a significant reaction, bringing in thousands of likes within hours of being posted. Not all of the engagement was positive, though; feedback about the processed meat product seemed concerned with texture and taste. According to Trader Joe's Reviews, earlier releases of the frozen chicken product were generally a source of satisfaction for fans. But will this year to be different?