Why Twitter Is Imploding Over Chick-Fil-A And The CERN Hadron Collider

With WWII over, veteran Truett Cathy decided to open a little diner in an Atlantan suburb called the Dwarf Grill in 1946, per the Chick-fil-A website. The Dwarf Grill became famous for its chicken sandwich, and Chick-fil-A was born. Cathy registered the name in 1964, and in the 60 years since, it's become the second-largest fast-food restaurant in the United States, per Zippia.

In Cathy's 2002 book "Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People," he says he struggled to come up with a name he could trademark for his famous chicken sandwich. "It occurred to me that the best cut of beef is a fillet; why not call ours a chicken fillet? Or chick fillet? Or Chick-fil-A?" Cathy wrote (via Business Insider). The logo — with the C forming an image of a chicken — was created shortly after and has remained similar throughout the years, per the Chick-fil-A website.

The Chick-fil-A logo is recognizable to most people in the United States. But a July 7 Twitter post made some fans stop and wonder if the chicken chain had actually changed it.