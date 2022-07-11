Why The Internet Is Calling One McDonald's Franchise Owner A Hero

There are a lot of jokes that get flung around about "teens flipping burgers at McDonald's," but there are so many things McDonald's employees wish you knew about what it's really like to work at the chain. And while there are some things likely to raise eyebrows, like the weird rules that McDonald's workers have to follow, it's not all bad. Since 93% of all McDonald's locations are franchises (per McDonald's), some exceptional people have the opportunity to shine in the way they run their location and treat their employees.

One such person is Tony Philiou, a Korean War veteran, Greek immigrant, and McDonald's franchise owner in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, who took it upon himself to create a business model that you don't see every day (via Washington Post). When his location had to stop operations for three months to be renovated, Philiou decided to keep paying all of his employees throughout the duration of the closure, even though his business wouldn't be making any money in the meantime. "There was nobody in the world who could change my mind on what I thought was the right thing to do," Philiou said. "We depleted the account a little bit, but they helped make the account," he said of his employees. People online had a lot of opinions about Philiou's decision.