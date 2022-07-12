The Frozen Dessert That's Turning Heads Because Of One Unusual Quality
China's Zhong Xue Gao is known in its home country for its premium ice creams, which sell for between $3 to $10 dollars a pop, per South China Morning Post. But last week it became known for something more: ice cream bars capable of staying intact, even when faced with intense heat, as Twitter can attest.
Videos that have hit the country's social media platforms show different ice cream bars holding their shapes at roughly 88 degrees Fahrenheit for nearly an hour and withstanding exposure to the flame of a lighter. Another video shows a social media netizen even attempting to melt the ice cream bar with a blowtorch, but with little success, according to The Quint.
According to a YouTube post by Spotlight on China, the graphic demonstrations of Zhong Xue Gao's ice cream bars seemingly defying the nature of any frozen treat triggered outrage among social media users. "Can you make leather shoes [from this?]," a Chinese netizen reportedly said, while another claimed that the ice cream making was creating "a new type of high temperature resistant and fire-resistant building material."
The internet has seen indestructible ice creams before
To be fair, this isn't the first time the internet has encountered a seemingly indestructible ice cream bar – although none of the others that we know of have been exposed to open flames before. In 2014, a Cincinnati mom sounded the ice cream alarm (which really ought to be called an ice scream) when a Walmart ice cream sandwich refused to melt in 80-degree heat after her son reportedly left it on the patio for 12 hours, per WCPO. The station was later told that ingredients like corn syrup, guar gum, and cellulose gum could slow a melt rate.
And in 2017, an Australian grandmother was left baffled when a sandwich her grandson had dropped in her garden remained nearly intact for days. The ice cream was made by the Australian supermarket chain Coles, which said it had added thickener as an ingredient. A company spokesperson explained to News.com.au that this "creat[ed] a honeycomb-like structure which helps to slow the melting process. When the product starts to melt and liquid evaporates, you are left with what appears as foam."
Did something similar happen with China's Zhong Xue Gao ice cream? Global Times reported that the brand's Salt Coconut ice cream "contains more than 40% solid matter, which is 20% higher than the national standard," as outlined in a statement from Zhong Xue. Authorities say they are investigating the matter.