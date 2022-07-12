The Frozen Dessert That's Turning Heads Because Of One Unusual Quality

China's Zhong Xue Gao is known in its home country for its premium ice creams, which sell for between $3 to $10 dollars a pop, per South China Morning Post. But last week it became known for something more: ice cream bars capable of staying intact, even when faced with intense heat, as Twitter can attest.

Videos that have hit the country's social media platforms show different ice cream bars holding their shapes at roughly 88 degrees Fahrenheit for nearly an hour and withstanding exposure to the flame of a lighter. Another video shows a social media netizen even attempting to melt the ice cream bar with a blowtorch, but with little success, according to The Quint.

According to a YouTube post by Spotlight on China, the graphic demonstrations of Zhong Xue Gao's ice cream bars seemingly defying the nature of any frozen treat triggered outrage among social media users. "Can you make leather shoes [from this?]," a Chinese netizen reportedly said, while another claimed that the ice cream making was creating "a new type of high temperature resistant and fire-resistant building material."