Trader Joe's Fans Are Comparing Its New Egg Bites To Starbucks

As indicated on the packaging, Trader Joe's new egg bites are already fully-cooked and can be prepared in 60 seconds (via Instagram). There are two options, one of which contains cheese, spinach, and kale. The other version boasts cheddar cheese and uncured bacon. The kale and spinach version contains 150 calories and a hearty 12 grams of protein per 119-gram package. Its balcony counterpart packs 240 calories and 16 grams of protein. For comparison, Starbucks' Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites clock in at 170 calories and 12 grams of protein for a 130-gram serving. Meanwhile, the brand's Bacon & Gruyère Egg Bites supply 300 calories and 19 grams of protein.

The popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist recently made a post about TJ's bites, calling them "a dupe for the egg bites found at Starbucks" and "an incredible choice when you're looking for a high protein snack," and asked followers, "Have you tried them? What did your tastebuds think?" User lora1963 remarked, "Tried the spinach and kale. Delicious. Better than Starbucks." And @meganashley0403 seemed eager to test the bites: "Omg running to Trader Joe's to try these," Another user exclaimed, "I have been dying to try these! Love the Starbucks ones so so much!!" And lisa_griffis said TJ's version was "$2 cheaper than Starbucks!" Others sounded warier of the product, citing their high sodium levels. While the responses weren't all positive, many people seemed thrilled.