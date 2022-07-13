The New Popsicles That Let You 'Eat The Rich'

The Brooklyn-based "art collective," MSCHF (pronounced 'mischief'), is getting tongues wagging again, although this time those tongues will also have a popsicle or two to enjoy throughout the process.

If you haven't heard of MSCHF, it's because they have a decidedly unconventional way of going about their business, which is primarily to "produce social commentary" on a variety of issues, says the Center for Art Law. They're also allegedly uninterested in turning any kind of profit, and instead, endeavor to "make fun of certain industries" and "push boundaries."

One of the group's most highly publicized and notorious artistic endeavors was the "Satan shoe" collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, which infuriated both Christians and Nike alike after all 666 pairs of the devilish footwear sold out at more than $1,000 a pop (per NBC News). Each of the Nike Air Max '97 knockoff shoes were advertised as being made, "with a single drop of human blood," Business Insider reports. This was done without Nike's permission and certainly to the disdain of many religious organizations.

Although less occultist in nature, MSCHF's latest publicity stunt is nonetheless likely to annoy some pretty famous people.