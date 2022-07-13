The New Popsicles That Let You 'Eat The Rich'
The Brooklyn-based "art collective," MSCHF (pronounced 'mischief'), is getting tongues wagging again, although this time those tongues will also have a popsicle or two to enjoy throughout the process.
If you haven't heard of MSCHF, it's because they have a decidedly unconventional way of going about their business, which is primarily to "produce social commentary" on a variety of issues, says the Center for Art Law. They're also allegedly uninterested in turning any kind of profit, and instead, endeavor to "make fun of certain industries" and "push boundaries."
One of the group's most highly publicized and notorious artistic endeavors was the "Satan shoe" collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, which infuriated both Christians and Nike alike after all 666 pairs of the devilish footwear sold out at more than $1,000 a pop (per NBC News). Each of the Nike Air Max '97 knockoff shoes were advertised as being made, "with a single drop of human blood," Business Insider reports. This was done without Nike's permission and certainly to the disdain of many religious organizations.
Although less occultist in nature, MSCHF's latest publicity stunt is nonetheless likely to annoy some pretty famous people.
How MSCHF is making a statement with cool treats
In these times of infuriating inflation and other financial inequities, MSCHF is encouraging people to "eat the rich," although not quite literally. Instead, they invite people to nosh on their limited line of popsicle treats made to resemble some of the most notoriously wealthy players in the game like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and more (says Delish).
The effort is likely to generate some heat from the company Popsicle itself, as the "Mschfsicle" packaging is designed to closely mimic that of the longstanding brand. The tongue-in-cheek product was only available for purchase at New York City and Los Angeles pop-up ice cream trucks through July 13, with each pop retailing at a whopping $10.
The art collective is modernizing the old phrase "eat the rich" with this effort. Philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau is credited with coming up with the wealth inequality statement when he said, "When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich," (per Urban Dictionary). Anyone interested in keeping up with MSCHF's future drops can download their app, as the group is not exactly big into social media.