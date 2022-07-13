The Awkward Reason Diet Dr Pepper Is Trending On Social Media

If you're a Diet Dr Pepper fan and have been following the January 6 committee hearings, you might have experienced a convergence of two interests when former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was captured on camera with a can of Diet Dr Pepper. This unfolded while Powell was answering a question during a videotaped statement, per Twitter.

The scene was comic relief for an otherwise intense hearing where those inside the congressional chambers, as well as millions of viewers around the world, heard how former President Donald Trump took part in a long, expletive-filled meeting involving members of his White House team and outsiders that included Powell, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and ex-General Michael Flynn on December 18, 2020. NPR called the meeting "the turning point that set the January 6 insurrection in motion."

What Powell said probably flew over the heads of most viewers, when they became transfixed at the sight of the disgraced lawyer who became known for her claim that she would "release the Kraken" cradle the soda can as she gave her testimony, per Mashable, and then throwing her head back for a long sip, a move which lightened the mood in the committee room for a brief moment.