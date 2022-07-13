Chick-Fil-A Is Giving Away Free Nuggets, But There's A Catch

There are few things in life as exciting as free food — especially when it's from one of the most popular chains in the country, Chick-fil-A. One of the most beloved items on the fast-food restaurant's menu is chicken nuggets. But it didn't always serve those tiny morsels of breaded chicken. Chick-fil-A's nuggets debuted in 1982 when, according to the chain's website, customers started asking for smaller portions of the iconic chicken that was served on sandwiches.

Though there have been myths about chicken nuggets and how they're made, a viral social media video revealed that Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets are, in fact, real chicken. The video showed the process of creating the nuggets from start to finish, with one commenter saying, "I saw real actual chicken [and] that's all I needed to know." Now, Chick-fil-A's nuggets are the center of an exciting promotion: the chain is giving them away for free. However, similar to other fast-food deals, it comes with a couple of conditions.