Could Chewing Gum Curb Children's Sugar Cravings?

Children hopped up on sugar can be a formidable foe for parents, guardians, family members, friends, or babysitters seeking to retain any semblance of sanity and calm. While limiting their sugar intake is a simple fix in concept, the execution can be challenging and often incurs the pendulum swinging too far the other way, enraging little tykes who are now being deprived of a hankering of their preferred sustenance. So how do you balance this quandary? According to Givaudan and Sweet Victory, the answer is gum.

Givaudan partnered with Israeli food tech startup Sweet Victory to develop a chewing gum for children to curtail their sugar cravings, per Food Dive. Sweet Victory's product, which should be available this year in the US, is touted as "a delicious mint-flavored patented chewing gum, made with the sugar-busting power of organic gymnema, a 100% natural plant leaf extract." The gum blocks sugar receptors on your tongue, an effect which can last up to two hours.

Food Dive notes that Sweet Victory's tutti frutti-flavored gum contains "an ayuverdic herb that blocks the sugar receptors on the tongue." The product's sweet, fruity flavor was chosen in order to hide the herb's bitter flavor, which wasn't masked as well (nor as well received by children) with a mint flavor. Food Dive notes that over-consumption of white sugar in children can cause "metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and heart disease" — and, not to mention, spoil their appetite for dinner (and sometimes cause them to wreak havoc throughout the house).