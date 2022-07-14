Crumbl Cookies And Pop-Tarts Just Gave You The Collab Of Your Dreams

While Toll House may have Crumbl Cookies beat in terms of age (per the Nestle website, the brand known for its break-and-bake cookies was established in 1939, while Crumbl Cookies didn't make it onto the scene until 2017), the younger business may very well have earned the title of social media's favorite cookie. Crumbl has a sizable following on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and QSR Magazine reported that the social-savvy brand had been on TikTok for only a month when it racked up 800,000 followers (compared to 5.5 million now). These metrics, combined with the a recognizable cookie aesthetic and ever-changing menu, are among the reasons why Crumbl Cookies suddenly became so popular in the late 2010s.

Another way Crumbl keeps cookie lovers' attention is by collaborating with popular food brands on limited-edition flavors. Just a few of the products Crumbl has featured in its cookies in recent years, per its Instagram, are Sour Patch Kids, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and ICEE. Now, the social media sweetheart has teamed up with another nostalgic foodie favorite that brought joy to many peoples' childhoods: Pop-Tarts.