The Relatable Reason One Woman Climbed Through A McDonald's Drive-Thru
McDonald's is popular in the United States and recognizable around the world. If you're traveling and don't know what to eat locally or maybe just craving a taste of home, you know you can find the big golden arches and its menu will be relatively similar no matter where you are.
The other thing you can be sure of is that you're bound to find one open late at night with many being the only place open late at night or, in some restaurants, 24 hours. A Reddit user said, "A lot of small towns around the world only have one food place open past 9pm ... McDonald's." Another Redditor said that McDonald's is so popular is that "sometimes you just wanna eat some junk. And sometimes that junk is a 20pc McNugget and a large fries."
Maybe these reasons were enough to drive one person to crawl through the drive-thru at their local restaurant. No need to worry, it was not a negative incident: This particular person had the staff in fits of laughter.
The lengths some people will go to for cravings
Cravings are a thing. We've all been there, whether it's a late-night snack or just something for lunch when you forgot to bring something from home. Whatever the reason, most people will probably not go the extra step that this woman took to get a Big Mac or some fries.
A McDonald's employee on TikTok shared a video of a woman decked out in a pink party dress and high heels standing at the drive-thru window. According to the TikToker, the customer had been told that this particular restaurant had stopped taking orders because they had run out of food-handling gloves. That's when the woman figured she'd take matters into her own hands by climbing through the window to make her own food. The staff can be heard laughing in amazement as she puts her legs over the sill and pulls herself inside.
"Are you the manager on duty?" the customer asks a staff member. "If you give me permission to work with you, it's a training thing. It's my first day training and I came inadequately dressed." She appears to be trying to convince them to let her cook her own food. The TikTok video stops shortly after this scene, so whether the customer succeeded in satisfying her craving isn't clear.