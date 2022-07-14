Checkers And Rally's Petitioned To Move National French Fry Day— And Won

From National Ice Cream Day to National Chili Day, if you've taken a bite out of any delicious and iconic food, odds are there's a holiday dedicated to its celebration — and yes, that includes French fries. The savory side and frequent take-out burger accomplice's special day, National French Fry Day, has traditionally fallen on July 13th, but, as of yesterday, that is no longer the case.

If there is a fast food chain that has the right to try and make a big change to anything involving French fries, it's Checkers and Rally's. Customers can't seem to get enough of the brand's famous seasoned fries. The restaurant reported it has prepared and sold more than a billion of its beloved fry orders throughout America (per Stop&Shop). So it can be considered a pretty respectable fry authority, or it can at least be considered respectable enough to organize a petition to change the date of National French Fry Day. But why did Checkers and Rally's set out to create such a radical movement? Because, according to an Instagram post made by the chain, they felt it deserved to permanently be on a 'FryDay'.