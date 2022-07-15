Redditors Are Furious With Trader Joe's After Reading An Employee's Note

As beloved as Trader Joe's may be, even this grocery chain can't escape the occasional scandal. Among the huge scandals that have completely rocked Trader Joe's are incidents of secrecy surrounding its brands, accusations of unfair labor practices, trademark infringement, lead-contaminated foods, and "excessive plastic use."

Over the years, Trader Joe's labor practices have unfortunately been lenient toward sexual harassment and misconduct, to the point of prompting more than 7,000 employees to sign a petition for reform back in 2020, per Wicked Local.

According to this particular Coworker petition, one employee sexually assaulted female coworkers "on a regular basis." However, despite Trader Joe's zero-tolerance policy, the investigation was dropped and the employee kept his job. The petition states that such decisions on Trader Joe's part "violates the company's core values and sends us a message that sexual misconduct is acceptable in the workplace." In an effort to force company action against misconduct, Trader Joe's employees are speaking up yet again — this time directly addressing the public.