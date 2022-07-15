New Study Reveals Chipotle Is Cheaper Than Most Even After Price Hikes

Chipotle, the fast-casual Mexican chain, has not existed without its fair share of scandals. There are a few secrets Chipotle doesn't want you to know, but some of what we do know is that they've had more than a few big flops, and in February, we warned that your Chipotle order could soon be more expensive. But things aren't always what they seem and sometimes the experts can get it wrong.

Chipotle did end up raising its menu prices, and Nation's Restaurant News reported that the company's prices are expected to be 20% higher than they were in 2020 by the end of the year. But what no one expected was that even with higher prices, Chipotle might still actually represent a big value in the Mexican fast-casual arena.

This might be surprising because Chipotle has a reputation for being expensive. A quick look at Reddit tells you all you need to know. "Why is Chipotle so expensive?" and "Is the price of Chipotle even worth it?" are just a few of the conversations you'll find there. But, while the chain is still more expensive than fast food options like Taco Bell and Del Taco, new data shows that a chicken burrito from Chipotle is a better value than one might assume.