You Can Now Actually Own Colonel Sanders' House

The surge in popularity for vacation rentals and Airbnbs, according to Verdant, has been shown to have caused a decline in traditional hotel bookings. It has also incentivized hosts to differentiate their homes in creative ways, including by catering to stans — be they devoted fans of a certain series of young adult novels about witches and wizards or devotees of a popular intergalactic multimedia franchise created by George Lucas. Some stans, however, may not be satisfied by a stay at, say, Orlando's Star Wars themed Airbnb rental or this decked out home that transports visitors to Hogwarts, the witchcraft and wizarding school in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series — as they might instead prefer to reside, on a full-time basis, in such a residence.

Proving that there really is something for every taste, no matter how idiosyncratic, a home was listed for sale that is a something of a shrine to Kentucky Fried Chicken, as reported by Food & Wine. The residence will likely exceed the expectations of even the more die-hard fans of the iconic fast food chain, which was actually not renamed KFC to avoid associations with the negative potential health consequences of eating fried foods, as was widely rumored. (The restaurant simply wanted to shorten the name, per Reader's Digest). It was also literally home to KFC's founder, the late Colonel Sanders, whose colorful life and tastes are featured throughout the home with memorabilia that is sure to be treasured by the home's next occupants.