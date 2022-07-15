You Can Now Actually Own Colonel Sanders' House
The surge in popularity for vacation rentals and Airbnbs, according to Verdant, has been shown to have caused a decline in traditional hotel bookings. It has also incentivized hosts to differentiate their homes in creative ways, including by catering to stans — be they devoted fans of a certain series of young adult novels about witches and wizards or devotees of a popular intergalactic multimedia franchise created by George Lucas. Some stans, however, may not be satisfied by a stay at, say, Orlando's Star Wars themed Airbnb rental or this decked out home that transports visitors to Hogwarts, the witchcraft and wizarding school in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series — as they might instead prefer to reside, on a full-time basis, in such a residence.
Proving that there really is something for every taste, no matter how idiosyncratic, a home was listed for sale that is a something of a shrine to Kentucky Fried Chicken, as reported by Food & Wine. The residence will likely exceed the expectations of even the more die-hard fans of the iconic fast food chain, which was actually not renamed KFC to avoid associations with the negative potential health consequences of eating fried foods, as was widely rumored. (The restaurant simply wanted to shorten the name, per Reader's Digest). It was also literally home to KFC's founder, the late Colonel Sanders, whose colorful life and tastes are featured throughout the home with memorabilia that is sure to be treasured by the home's next occupants.
Colonel Sanders' home just hit the market. Here's the scoop.
According to Food & Wine, devoted fans of KFC (and/or stans of Colonel Sanders, the man behind the iconic fast food chain), can now purchase the Shelbyville, Kentucky property that Sanders called home from 1959 until his passing in 1980. The home spans an expansive 5,000 square feet, much of which is filled with collectable memorabilia. The home's lot measures an even more expansive 29,410 square feet. Even more impressive, the next occupant will be responsible for operating the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, a 25,000 square-foot sit-down restaurant and banquet hall that boasts more than 100,000 annual visitors. On the menu: classic American comfort food, from (naturally) fried chicken dishes like those offered at KFC restaurants to items like a pot roast that one might expect from an establishment with table service.
Even putting aside his bombastic personality (with the flashy look and sartorial choices to match), Sanders led a colorful life. According to History.com, before he founded KFC, the fast food entrepreneur delivered babies and worked as a practicing attorney. The success of his restaurant franchise came with a hearty spoonful of controversy, too, as Sanders once wounded a business rival in a shootout and was sued for $122 million for making disparaging comments about the quality of the food served at KFC under its new ownership. Details about the Sanders memorabilia that comes with the home can be found at Six Degrees Real Estate, where interested parties may request the property's sale price from the listing agent.