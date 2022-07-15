Did A TikToker Spill The Ultimate Hack For Free Starbucks Coffee?

Ever wish your cup of Starbucks coffee would never run dry? Well, that's actually possible, sort of. While Starbucks is usually happy to sell you as many of its beverages and food products as you like, there's a way that the most loyal customers can actually get a "bottomless" cup, within limits. Recently, one TikToker showed those limits stretch a lot farther than you might image.

TikTok user @probably.alicia recounted her experience of how she took a member perk to its max. She claimed that she got a refill of Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream cold brew for free. According to the video, it was simply the result of her asking for the refill and then being pleasantly surprised when the staff at the Starbucks she visited granted her request.

While there is some debate over whether this is actually the coffeeshop chain's policy, it seems that this TikTok user might have stumbled upon something great that other Starbucks customers might enjoy as well.