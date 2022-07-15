Did A TikToker Spill The Ultimate Hack For Free Starbucks Coffee?
Ever wish your cup of Starbucks coffee would never run dry? Well, that's actually possible, sort of. While Starbucks is usually happy to sell you as many of its beverages and food products as you like, there's a way that the most loyal customers can actually get a "bottomless" cup, within limits. Recently, one TikToker showed those limits stretch a lot farther than you might image.
TikTok user @probably.alicia recounted her experience of how she took a member perk to its max. She claimed that she got a refill of Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream cold brew for free. According to the video, it was simply the result of her asking for the refill and then being pleasantly surprised when the staff at the Starbucks she visited granted her request.
While there is some debate over whether this is actually the coffeeshop chain's policy, it seems that this TikTok user might have stumbled upon something great that other Starbucks customers might enjoy as well.
More Starbucks For Zero Bucks?
As @probably.alicia explained, the idea of free refills for Starbucks Rewards members isn't news. According to Starbucks, Gold card holders can get unlimited free refills of "hot, iced coffee or cold brew" and tea (hot or iced, not including lemonade)." The condition is that it is only good for "the same store visit."
As StarbMag details, getting to Gold is just a matter of making enough purchases within a year's time. Once you hit 300 stars, you're Gold for the rest of that year. The commotion that made Alicia's video go viral on TikTok was more about the exact beverage that she got a free refill on than the fact that she got free refills at Starbucks.
Daily Dot points out that one commenter said "the barista messed up here. You get a free refill, but it's just a plain hot/iced coffee, tea, or cold brew." However, Alicia claims she has gotten free flavored cold brew refills at another location. Other commenters chimed in to corroborate the story as well.
While the jury might be out on whether Alicia's experience fits within the confines of Starbucks' policy, that you might be able to buy a brewed coffee and get free refills of flavored cold brew all day long is probably among the secrets that Starbucks doesn't want you to know. Through her video, though, Alicia might have spilled the coffee beans.