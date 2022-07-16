The National Pizza Chain That Just Jumped On The Gluten-Friendly Bandwagon

National pizza chains have never been shy about jumping on trends. There's the polarizing "Hawaiian" pizza, which started a widespread and pineapple-filled craze after a Canadian restauranteur invented it in 1962 (via Atlas Obscura). And who could forget the rise of stuffed crusts in the late 1980s, or the 30-minute delivery guarantee that Ranker says Dominos popularized in 1979? Now, it seems the newest pizza fad could be catering to diners who are looking to avoid gluten.

There are several ways to make a pizza without gluten. Examples like MOD Pizza's cauliflower crust show us that pizza crust doesn't necessarily even need to be made with flour at all! But a cauliflower crust isn't the only way to slice that pie. Dominos' offering lists rice flour among its crust's primary ingredients. Dominos does note, however, that its pizza is merely gluten-friendly, not absolutely gluten-free.

What's the difference? As Epicuren explains, gluten-free foods come from kitchens that are completely devoid of any glutenous ingredients. That way, there's zero chance of contamination. Gluten-friendly products, on the other hand, are prepared in the same kitchens as gluten-containing foods, so the people making the products cannot guarantee the foods won't have trace amounts of gluten.

For people who seriously need to avoid all gluten, like those with Celiac disease, gluten-free is a must. But if you're one of those people who can tolerate gluten-friendly choices, you now have a new pizza option that could be right in your neighborhood.