Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Martha Stewart's 'Almost Pristine' Harvest

A recent episode of the popular "You're Wrong About" podcast examined how the public pile-on of Martha Stewart over her legal woes and 2004 conviction represented a backlash against the visionary entrepreneur's embodiment of the perfectionism she had so successfully commodified (a backlash that may have been aggravated by more than a bit of sexism). It was perhaps rather ironic that about a decade later, Stewart was roasted for sharing photos of her food that looked, well, less than magazine-ready — inspiring reactions that caused BuzzFeed to proclaim, "Someone Needs To Tell Martha Stewart Her Food Tweets Are Disgusting."

That same year, the lifestyle icon who has reinvented herself again and again throughout her career. The years since she joined social media have seen a much warmer reception for Stewart's online presence, through which she has invited followers to see her less guarded side, often with hilariously unfiltered posts and comments. In 2017, for instance, W detailed the culinary star's activity on the app.

Stewart's photography skills have also improved, with posts that align with her iconoclastic aspirational brand and have fans swooning over her virtuosity in the kitchen. Among these was a recent photo of a bountiful harvest from Stewart's garden.