Why A Subway Customer Was Charged $1,820 For A Footlong

Though the average price of a Subway footlong sandwich may once have been $5, it's around $8 to $10 these days, says Fast Food Menu Prices. However, one Australian woman ended up paying a whole lot more than that when she decided to "eat fresh."

Before we get into the gory, cold-cut-combo details, this isn't the first time a person has paid through the nose for a specific type of food. According to Luxury Columnist, Coffin Bay King Oysters retail for about $77, and one pound of a seafood delicacy called gooseneck barnacles will set a person back $125 for only a pound. Then there's The Golden Boy burger, available at a Dutch diner called De Daltons. Per HypeBeast, this take on the traditional hamburger costs nearly 5,000 euros (approx $5,200) and includes ingredients like king crab, white truffle, beluga caviar, and gold-coated hamburger buns infused with luxe Dom Perignon champagne.

All that said, while some people will drop extra coin on luxury foods, few expect a Subway sandwich to cost them thousands, yet that's exactly what recently happened to one Australian woman.