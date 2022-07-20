La Croix Is Not America's Top Sparkling Water, According To A New Survey
The number of sparkling water brands in stores has expanded so much that this bubbly beverage now occupies almost an entire supermarket aisle. According to InsightAce Analytic, the global sparkling water industry is expected to reach a value of $67 billion by 2030. Fueled by consumers' urge to make healthy lifestyle choices, experts say demand for the product will continue to skyrocket, particularly in North America.
Soda sales hit their lowest numbers in 31 years in 2016, Fortune reported. Fruit juices and diet drinks also took hits at this time, making way for sparkling water and seltzer to dominate the beverage scene. National Beverage's sparkling water option, La Croix, saw an increase in popularity in 2010 partially because of its marketability on Instagram, per Setup. Then, between 2015 and 2017, sales really boomed, rising from $646 million to $827 million. Now, though, the brand has a number of competitors to contend with — and it's no longer everyone's favorite bubbly beverage.
The top water travels from the Alps
La Croix may be the first brand name that comes to mind when you consider your sparkling water options. But a recent Mashed poll indicated that this beverage giant has been de-throwned by another brand. According to the survey of 526 people, 154 voters preferred San Pellergrino sparkling water — that's 29.28% of voters. La Croix came in second with votes from 25.10% of participants. Survey respondents also gave nods to Bubly, Schweppes, and Waterloo, which came in last place with 30 votes.
San Pellegrino has been around for more than 100 years, according to Forbes. It was founded in Italy and still sources its water from a town that's one hour away from Milan called Bergamo. All of the water sold by San Pellegrino embarks on a 30-year journey down the slopes of the Alps before it gets bottled in a factory. This nutrient-enriching process is said to give the water its distinctive flavor.