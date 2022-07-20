La Croix Is Not America's Top Sparkling Water, According To A New Survey

The number of sparkling water brands in stores has expanded so much that this bubbly beverage now occupies almost an entire supermarket aisle. According to InsightAce Analytic, the global sparkling water industry is expected to reach a value of $67 billion by 2030. Fueled by consumers' urge to make healthy lifestyle choices, experts say demand for the product will continue to skyrocket, particularly in North America.

Soda sales hit their lowest numbers in 31 years in 2016, Fortune reported. Fruit juices and diet drinks also took hits at this time, making way for sparkling water and seltzer to dominate the beverage scene. National Beverage's sparkling water option, La Croix, saw an increase in popularity in 2010 partially because of its marketability on Instagram, per Setup. Then, between 2015 and 2017, sales really boomed, rising from $646 million to $827 million. Now, though, the brand has a number of competitors to contend with — and it's no longer everyone's favorite bubbly beverage.